The Avengers gear up for their ‘finest hour’ in new Endgame featurette

We at SYFY, fans all over the world, fans at SYFY (probably the very desks and inanimate objects at SYFY) are counting down the days til the release of the over-a-decade-long MCU timeline's three-hour culmination, Avengers: Endgame, on April 26. Movie theaters across the country have even begun hosting marathons of every film in the MCU to hold us all over. And our own Carly Lane kicked off the 59 hours of fan-tastic film preamble by live-tweeting Captain America at SYFY Fangrrls just last night.

So every tidbit the Russo Brothers dole out in the meantime (T-minus 20 days til liftoff) provides newer clues, and today’s one-minute behind-the-scenes featurette, threaded through with mini-interviews with the likes of Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr, Captain America's Chris Evans, and Black Widow's Scarlett Johannson, offers enough of a breadcrumb trail for what's coming soon.

Take a look for yourself:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Endgame | &quot;Stakes&quot; Featurette

We’re especially intrigued by Downey's assertion that fans can't even guess what's coming. Some of the guesses have been so good, and many fans have no doubt been looking forward to some kind of journey into the Quantum Realm (a favorite theory), yet now we’re actually wondering if fans are in for a deep dive into the Kree-Skrull War instead, or if, (surprise!) Thanos was working for Red Skull all along. One thing is for sure: All will be answered when April 26 finally rolls around.