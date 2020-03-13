The Bad Batch wraps up and Mace 'negotiates' in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.11]

If you thought Obi-Wan Kenobi was good at negotiating, wait until you get a load of Mace Windu! He's... not very good at it, at least not with droids.

Master Windu let the droid army know what the stats were in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, titled "Unfinished Business." He tells them that at this point he's cut down around 100,000 of them, and if they wanted to stop their reign of goofy destruction, the chance had come. Obi-Wan gives him a priceless look, and the droids start firing immediately.

So much for that.

More importantly, the new episode wraps up our arc with the Bad Batch, as an old friend joins their ranks by episode's end. This foursome of episodes was a great way to return to The Clone Wars, but it is likely that everyone is excited for the return of Ahsoka "Snips" Tano next week.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) are here to break down the new episode, bid farewell to Max Von Sydow, catch you up on Star Wars comics news, and, for some reason, there's more talk about Rey Snootles. Rey Snootles is a feeling, and not necessarily a person.

Give a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts!

