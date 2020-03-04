The Batman goes retro with first beefy Batmobile images

A little over a week after shooting a scene where Batman motors through a graveyard on his Bat-cycle (and a week since Russian police confiscated a real-life Batmobile), The Batman director Matt Reeves has debuted a first look at his take on Batman's iconic car. No, it's not the one from Russia. Robert Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne won't simply be biking in the film, but riding a retro, muscle car-like version of the Batmobile.

The three photos show off the ride's sleek front, matte-black paint job, and classic, beefed-up rear propulsion. Fans can also check out another look at Batman's costume in these photos, if they want to squint through the headlights.

Check them out:

That's a lot more like a regular car than even the recent take on the vehicle from Titans. Quite fitting for the more grounded, early-days film, which also showed off the Dark Knight's more realistic costume in its early photos. If the costume looks DIY, it follows that the car would have a similar self-modded vibe in this film.

The Batman will be using this car to chase the stacked roster of baddies filling out the film's Rogues' Gallery, including Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and more. Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard round out the cast.

The Batman rockets into theaters on June 25, 2021.