The Batman suits up for the graveyard shift in Bat-cycle set photos

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 21, 2020

Robert Pattinson stunned fans when director Matt Reeves showed off the first look at the actor inside a new version of the Batsuit, but now fans of the iconic DC hero can see a high resolution version of the costume (or at least a stunt version) without that moody red tint. Thanks to some production images shot during the Glasgow filming of The Batman, comic fans can pick apart all the changes made to the suit in this story about Bruce Wayne's early crimefighting days.

Taken during filming in the Glasgow Necropolis, these images show off someone who may be Pattinson's stunt double in full Bat regalia astride a motorcycle. And yes, there's a bat on the front. A Bat-cycle. But let's not delay — fans need to dig into this graveyard shoot and find what details they can...like if Martha and Thomas are somehow buried nearby.

Check these photos out and see if perhaps Batman is hung up — somewhat — on the idea of death:

The Batman Glasgow 1
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 2
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 3
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 4
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 5
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 6
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 7
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 8
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 9
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 10
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 11
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 12
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 13
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 14
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 15
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 16
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 17
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 18
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 19
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 20
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The Batman Glasgow 21
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
GettyImages-1202238858
Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
That collar rules. Batman is sporting the same tech-y, DIY look as in the first footage — complete with (maybe) a deconstructed gun as his bat emblem — but this time with some sort of needles or darts attached to his bracers. Could be filled with all sorts of things, but the thrown-together look definitely goes with the less-than-polished part of Wayne's caped crusade during which the film is set.

The Batman's production has already infiltrated London, with its star-studded cast — including Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard — already bringing Gotham across the pond.

The Batman blasts into theaters on June 25, 2021.

