The Batman composer Michael Giacchino teases 'unique and different' take on Caped Crusader

Robert Pattinson's big screen debut as Gotham's Caped Crusader is still a ways away, but you can bet that The Batman will be working hard to differentiate itself from all previous cinematic iterations of the DC hero.

Directed and co-written by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), the project is still rounding out its cast before principal photography kicks off. With that said, we got a hold of the film's composer, Oscar winner Michael Giacchino (Up), to get his early thoughts on the high-profile and hugely-anticipated comic book flick.

“It’s early days still, obviously. It doesn’t come out for another year or so," Giacchino told SYFY WIRE, prefacing his excitement.

"What I’m really looking forward to is just working with Matt Reeves again to come up with a unique and different idea of what this character can be," he continued. "We’ve had different generations over the years and I’ve enjoyed every single one of them. It’ll be just fun to kind of do our version of it and to have a chance to say how we feel about that and how we feel about what he is — what he means to us as filmmakers. That’s what I’m looking forward to most of all. That work has yet to be done, but I’m looking forward to getting into it."

The Batman marks Giacchino's fifth genre collaboration with Reeves after Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Pattinson's young version of Bruce Wayne will be joined by The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). Jonah Hill was in talks for a villainous role, but ended up passing.

Co-written by Mattson Tomlin, the movie is scheduled to swoop into theaters June 25, 2021.