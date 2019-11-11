WIRE Buzz: The Batman casts mystery role, Doctor Who VR drops trailer, more

The Batman’s star-studded cast has already stirred plenty of Bat-buzz for writer/director Matt Reeves’ take on Bruce Wayne’s early days. Now that Batman (Robert Pattinson), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), The Penguin (Colin Farrell), The Riddler (Paul Dano), Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Alfred (Andy Serkis) have all solidified, the main mystery for fans has moved on from who will portray the comic characters and to what exactly they’ll all be doing. But now an interesting wrench has been thrown into Gotham’s works: an unannounced character will be played by a complete newcomer to the film world.

According to Collider, fresh Juilliard graduate Jayme Lawson has joined that list of heavy-hitters. Who will she be playing? That’s anyone’s guess...but an educated comics fan could wager that she may have something to do with Barbara Gordon, the police commissioner’s daughter and superhero known as (depending on the storyline) Batgirl or Oracle. Things will likely clarify in the future for the film, since production has yet to even begin.

The Batman will swing into theaters on June 25, 2021.

Next, Jurassic World, Halo, Star Wars, and Terminator are getting a more British addition to their string of genre-based VR experiences. Doctor Who, the BBC’s long-running sci-fi trip through time, space, and all the strangeness in between, recently dropped a trailer for The Edge of Time — which places the Doctor at the end of the universe. Douglas Adams, eat your heart out.

Take a look:

Video of The Edge of Time VR | Launch Trailer | Doctor Who

As players take the TARDIS on an interplanetary journey to collect time crystals, stop an unstoppable virus, and undo a rip in the fabric of spacetime, The Edge of Time also looks like it’ll allow players to reach out and use a sonic screwdriver. How awesome is that?

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time comes to PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, and HTC Vive Cosmos on Nov. 12.

Finally, gamers can now relive one of the most terrifying openings in horror gaming history — this time from a first-person perspective. Silent Hill, a game so scary that it not only spawned a video game franchise, but keeps popping up on the big screen, got a reimagined opening sequence thanks to fan developer Zero Trace Operative.

The developer has taken the game's first few minutes and made them into a heart-pounding demo that more resembles a modern VR game or first-person horror series like Amnesia than the classic franchise. Gamers can download and play the completed experiment, or simply watch the dev play through it below:

Video of Silent Hill 1 Remake (Concept Demo)

The Konami game for the original PlayStation turns 20 this year, which means that fan have been haunted by those dark, bloody textures and droning air raid sirens for two full decades. Why not play through it again and face those fears?