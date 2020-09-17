The Batman resumes production after star Robert Pattinson tests negative for COVID-19

The Batman has resumed its U.K.-based shoot two weeks after its central star, Robert Pattinson, reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It had only been three days since the cameras began rolling on the superhero blockbuster for the first time in about six months. However, Variety confirmed today that Pattinson has been cleared to return to work at Leavsden Studios (located just outside of London), where filming on the Matt Reeves-directed feature is taking place.

"Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement to Variety. The trade appropriately adds that "Pattinson’s positive test was the most high-profile example of the hazards of restarting production during the pandemic, just as Hollywood is trying to find a safe way to roll cameras on movies and television shows during the coronavirus era."

When news broke of the actor's alleged positive test, there were conflicting reports on how the studio would proceed. Some posited that Reeves was moving forward with scenes that either didn't require Bruce Wayne or could be done with Pattinson's body double. Other outlets stated that everything was on pause as crew members who came into direct contact with Pattinson went into self-isolation. In any case, Gotham's Caped Crusader is back to enact some vengeance and the loop is (hopefully) closed for good.

Written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin (Project Power), The Batman takes place in the early crime-fighting days of Bruce Wayne's vigilante career. Andy Serkis ("Alfred Pennyworth"), Jeffrey Wright ("Commissioner Gordon"), Paul Dano ("Riddler"), Colin Farrell ("Penguin"), John Turturro ("Carmine Falcone"), Zoë Kravitz ("Catwoman"), Peter Sarsgaard ("Gotham DA Gil Colson"), and Jayme Lawson (Gotham mayoral hopeful "Bella Reál") co-star.

After shooting about 25 percent of its script, the production was forced to shut down in March over health safety concerns. Nevertheless, the director still had enough footage for an initial teaser trailer that debuted at DC FanDome in late August. The film is still slated to open in theaters Oct. 1, 2021.