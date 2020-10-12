The Batman returns...to set. Robert Pattinson resumes filming in new Bat-pics

As anyone that's read a comic or seen a superhero movie in the last few decades probably already knows, Bruce Wayne is a sad, sad boy. Happy people don't become Batman. Filming director Matt Reeves' new take on the classic DC hero added a new hardship for Dark Knight newcomer Robert Pattinson to handle: not only was he playing a new, more goth-looking hero in The Batman, but he got COVID-19 while filming it.

And while the film may have been delayed (again), fans can at least take comfort knowing that it looks like Pattinson has fully recovered and is back on set, according to some new photos. The story focused on Batman's early career fighting crime is back in production and, fittingly for such a dour superhero, it looks like it's shooting a funeral.

Pattinson's Wayne looks to be attending a high-profile memorial service outside Gotham City Hall, judging by the fancy extras, Gotham PD presence, and news coverage. A police official or politician would make sense for the size and scope of the funeral, while also tying into the more hardboiled story. In fact, this looks to be the scene a hostage crashes their car into in the trailer in order to deliver a letter to Wayne.

Other photos from the scene include protestors brandishing signs that read "Lies, lies, lies" and "Our day of judgment" — which tie into the opening image from the trailer, where a dead man's duct-taped face is signed with "No more lies." Is the mayor dead? Is that why there's a new character named Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) who's a mayoral hopeful? These photos open up speculation into the plot a bit more, but mostly it's good to see the set taking coronavirus precautions after already having a scare.

The star-studded cast also includes Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Gotham DA Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), and Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis).

The Batman is now scheduled to hit theaters on Mar. 4, 2022.