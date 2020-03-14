The Batman shuts production down over coronavirus concerns

Another superhero movie has felt the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. This time, it's the Dark Knight Detective who will be taking a break from fighting crime.

The Hollywood Reporter is stating production on Warner Brothers' The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will shut down for two weeks amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely," They said in a statement on Saturday.

The Batman announcement follows on the heels of Universal's late Friday halt to production of its live-action features, most prominent being Jurassic World: Dominion.

It is also the second superhero movie this week to stop production. This past Thursday, Marvel put Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on shutdown after director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently practicing self-isolation.

It seems the magic number for most studios is two weeks of having productions shut down. SYFY Wire is committed to updating any changes to these schedules during this unprecedented event.

The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, has a scheduled opening of June 25, 2021.