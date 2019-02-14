The best and worst examples of fan service in geeky TV

Every TV showrunner wants to build a loyal audience, and one of the easiest ways to get hordes of people hooked is to introduce a long-con couple. You might give them a few introductory scenes together in early episodes, showing off their electric chemistry by allowing them some heated, flirty dialogue, but then you drive a narrative wedge between them. The best TV couples — at least, the ones that inspire diehard shippers — take several seasons to get close to each other at all.

There are a ton of examples of drawn-out romances across mainstream TV shows — you've got Niles and Daphne on Frasier, Ben and Leslie on Parks and Recreation, Jim and Pam on The Office — but geeky TV does romantic storylines especially well. In particular, the science fiction TV writers go to extreme lengths to provide fan service episodes for their shippers. An episode can dip into another reality where the ship exists, or one hero can have sex with their beloved's clone, or the romantic pair can be forced to act like a couple in order to, say, catch a dirt monster. That last one is The X-Files, of course. We'll get there.

These are the best and worst moments of romantic fan service in science fiction television, ranked from most lame to most satisfying. They're all shameless, but only a few are truly genius. In most cases, the writers became aware of what the fandom wanted to happen, and they responded by riffing on the idea, mocking it, or allowing it to happen in a dream sequence or some sci-fi narrative flim-flam.