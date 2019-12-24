The best Batman Christmas stories (and there are weirdly a lot of them!)

There are some things that just go perfectly together, like peanut butter and jelly, tequila and lime, and Batman and Christmas. I think it's due to the dichotomy that it provides: You have this loner body-building ninja that hangs out in a cave, and he goes out to fight crime among the snow, the bright lights, and whatever sparse cheer Gotham can muster. It's kinda beautiful, if only because the color schemes look super cool.

And how did this pairing of Christmas and Crusader occur? Well, over time, we've amassed a pretty good number of stories that have Batman dealing out justice during the holidays. And so, in honor of this joyous season and the not-so-joyous Batman, I'm gonna run through some of the best ones.