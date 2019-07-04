The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending July 7

It's the holiday weekend, and everyone is out watching fireworks. You, on the other hand, are sitting inside your lovely air-conditioned abode, holding your dog (who is wearing a thunder shirt) through the loud bangs. Poor thing is terrified! Why couldn't we just celebrate America's independence with a couple sparklers? Fireworks are pretty, but they upset puppers, and set fires to things, and what is the world coming to?
Maybe you can soothe your little buddy by sharing some pizza and playing video games or watching movies. If you keep that loud enough, he might be willing to come out from under the sofa and snuggle. Happy 4th, everyone!
Xbox One Games
This week, we have Mass Effect: Andromeda for $12.00, down from $39.99 for Gold members. Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition is $10.00 for Golds, down from $39.99. RiME is $14.99, down from $29.99 for Golds. 8 Bit Hordes is $20.99 for Golds, down from $29.99. Farming Simulator 17 is $7.49, down from $29.99 for Golds, and the Platinum Expansion is $13.49 with Game Pass, down from $14.99. The Season Pass is $31.49, down from $24.99 with Game Pass. Inside is free for Golds down from $19.99. The Indie Darling Bundle is $9.99 for Golds, down from $49.99 and includes The Coma: Recut, Bleedz, Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, and The Aquatic Adventure if the Last Human. EA Sports UFC3 is included this week, down from #20.00, and the Deluxe Edition is $24.00, down from $59.99. Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts is $8.99, down from $9.99. R.B.I. Baseball 19 is $20.99, down from $29.99. Where the Bees Make Honey is $4.99, down from $9.99. Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior is $4.49, down from $4.99. Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse is $16.99, down from $22.99. Distrust and Goliath Premium Survival Bundle is $10.39, down from $19.99. Woodle Tree Adventures is $3.49, dan from $4.99. Outbreak: Lost Hope is $8.99, down from $9.99. Double Cross is $14.99, down from $19.99. Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China is $9.49, down from $18.99. Bombfest is $9.99, down from $19.99. RIOT: Civil Unrest is $13.99, down from $19.99. AlienCruise is $5.99, down from $9.99. Gnomes Garden: New Home is $1.99, down from $4.99. There are a bunch of add-on deals for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. The Pseudodragon Familiar Pack is $12.99, down from $19.99. Outfit Pack: Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume is $5.99, down from $9.99. The Complete Force Grey Pack is $24.74, down from $44.99. The Nayeli Pack is $1.99, down from $29.99. The Merge Mega Bundle is $15.89, down from $52.99 and includes Tango Fiesta, Cast of the Seven Godsends, HoPiKo, and Unbox: Newbies Adventures.
Xbox One Movies
On the movies side, we have Overlord plus bonus features for $14.99. Night School (Extended) is $9.99. Holmes and Watson plus bonus features is $9.99. Fighting With My Family is $9.99. Mortal Engines is $9.99. Escape Plan plus bonus features is $4.99. Escape Plan 2: Hades plus bonus features is $4.99. Miss Bala plus bonus features is $9.99. Alex and Me is $9.99. The Incredibles is $19.99. and so is Incredibles 2 plus bonus features. Toy Story and Toy Story 2 are $14.99 each, and Toy Story 3 plus bonus features is the same price. Independence Day 2-Film Collection with Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence is $12.99. Independence Day Special Edition Version and Independence Day: Resurgence are $7.99 each. Wonder Woman plus bonus features is $8.99. Suicide Squad Extended Cut + Theatrical Cut is $9.99. Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Returns are $9.99 each. Cars and Cars 2 are $14.99 each. Cars 3 plus bonus features is $19.99. Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University are $14.99 each. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is $9.99. Bumblebee plus bonus features is $14.99. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle plus bonus features is $9.99. Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection is $59.99. Mission: Impossible Fallout is $14.99.
PS4 Games
All the deals for games on PS4 this week are for PS Plus members, and if you are one, you’re making out like a bandit this holiday weekend. Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack with Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is $29.99, down from $99.99. Not too shabby. Conan Exiles is $52.49, down from $104.99. Life is Strange 2 Complete Season is $29.99. down from $39.99. Star Wars Battlefront II is $6.29, down from $24.99. Dragon Age Inquisition is$9.99, down from $39.99. Vampyr is $17.99, down from $59.99. Dead By Daylight 4 is $14.99, down from $29.99. Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition is $14.99, down from $29.99. Call of Cthulhu is $29.99, down from $59.99. Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition is $29.99, down from $59.99. Persona Dancing: Endless Night is $59.99, down from $99.99. Far Cry Insanity Bundle is $49.99, down from $99.99. FIFA The Journey Trilogy is $34.99, down from $69.99. Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle including The Division, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition and Ghost Recon Wildlands is $49.99, down from $99.99. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle is $49.99. down from $99.99. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG is $13.99, down from $19.99. 18 Floors (VR) is $8.99, down from $14.99. 8 Bit Armies Deluxe Edition is $10.49, down from $34.99.
PS4 Movies
For movies this week, all the deals are starting prices and for PS Plus members, and wow, they are good ones. Aquaman starts at $2.99. Mortal Engines starts at $2.49. Cold Pursuit starts at $2.49. Daybreakers starts at $1.49. George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead starts at $1.79. Patriots Day starts at $1.49. Mortal Engines starts at $2.49. Knowing starts at $1.49. I’ll Take Your Dead starts at $1.99. Draft Day starts at $1.49. Shin Godzilla starts at $.99. Mud starts at $1.49. Climax starts at $2.99. I Spit On Your Grave Unrated starts at $1.49. Haywire starts at $1.49. Replicas starts at $2.49. The Bank Job starts at $1.49. Frozen (not the animated one) starts at $1.49. Traitor starts at $1.49. The Boy and the Beast starts at $.74. Mission of Honor starts at $1.99. Dead Ant starts at $1.99. Fred: The Movie starts at $1.49. Open Water starts at $1.49, but maybe don't watch this if you're going to be on a boat at all this weekend. A Dark Place starts at $1.99. Big Kill starts at $1.99. Betsy starts at $1.99. Under the Silver Lake starts at $2.99. The Samaritans starts at $1.99. Finding Neverland starts at $1.49. Swung starts at $1.99. Perfect Blue starts at $1.99. Oh Lucy starts at $1.49. The Third Murder starts at $1.49.
So, which movies and games are you checking out this holiday weekend? Let us know in the comments.