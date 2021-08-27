The best genre films we saw at Fantasia Fest 2021

Canada's Fantasia International Film Festival has long been a bastion of great genre cinema, from low-budget works of magic to bombastic action spectacles and everything in between. Though the festival looks a bit different in 2021, it still managed to assemble an astonishing arsenal of sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and beyond for an experience that felt like sensory overload even in a virtual space.

At this year's festival, we saw everything from intimate vampire dramas to time loop comedies, stop-motion masterworks to stunning descents into gore-laden terror. There was a lot to see, and because we covered the festival virtually this time around, we didn't get to see everything, but what we did find was another year of feasting on incredible genre cinema from around the world. Here are the best feature films we saw at Fantasia 2021, from Nicolas Cage's latest wild adventure to Phil Tippett's decades-in-the-making passion project.