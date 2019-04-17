The best scene in every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie

It's hard to believe, but Avengers: Endgame is rapidly approaching. It's coming faster than two gauntleted fingers can snap (should've gone for the head), and excitement is running fairly high. Before we all watch in amazement and see how "The Infinity Saga" ends, everyone seems to be revisiting many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in preparation.

I certainly have been. I haven't just been rewatching all 21 movies of the MCU, I have been meticulously examining each one as part of a larger project for SYFY WIRE, one that will be unleashed very soon. Since I was already going through the canon, it seemed like the perfect time to pick out the best scene from each film.

That might not be entirely fair — I'm not really in a position to decide what the "best" scene is in anything. What I can do is pick my personal favorite scenes. Tastes vary, and when it comes to the MCU, mine are very odd. With some of these films, there are clear stand-outs, and with others, I was surprised, as the scene that I had thought would win the day didn't always win. Every so often one of these movies would make me want to list the best scene as "the entire movie." That's also not fair, so I only did it once. It's a one-off.

Throw that shield, toss that hammer, sling that web, hulk the hell out, Wakanda Forever, step out that door and be an Avenger — let's take a look at 21 brilliant scenes, as well as some runner ups.