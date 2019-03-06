Latest Stories

The Big Bang is even bigger when Tilda Swinton narrates it

Adam Pockross
Mjolnir-Adam.jpg
Adam Pockross
Mar 6, 2019

Though we always assumed that actress, artist, fashion icon Tilda Swinton forgoes phones for a direct line with God, it appears she at least borrowed one to show off Google’s new AR ap, and in doing so, she makes the Big Bang seem like an even bigger deal.

As part of their partnership with European research organization CERN (the folks behind the Large Hadron Collider), Google Arts & Culture has created an augmented reality application that lets your fingertips walk you through the 13.8 billion years of our universe like you’ve never seen it before. And better yet, like you’ve never heard it before: with The Immortal Tilda Swinton as your guide.

Here’s a small taste of the project’s epic grandeur:

It’s mind boggling to just read that intro: “The Big Bang: the moment a tiny speck, packed with energy, suddenly expanded, giving birth to space and time.” But’s it’s a whole ‘nother level of wondrous awesome to hear Swinton recite those words. And we can probably safely assume that the whole 360-degree, fully interactive and instructional AR experience is equally impressive. 

To find out for yourself, The Big Bang AR ap can be downloaded to tech-appropriate phones at the Google Arts & Culture landing page.

While you’re hanging out at Google Arts & Culture, you can also get a gander at what looks very much like an online museum, a new digital exhibit exploring the millenia of human inventions titled Once Upon a Try. Google also partners with CERN for this experience, as well as with NASA, the Smithsonian, and over other 100 museums around the globe. 

Within, you can find all sorts of stuff, like 127,000 historic NASA pictures, 360-degree tours of the Space Shuttle Discovery and ISS, or the fact that Thomas Jefferson invented the first swivel chair, from which he wrote the Declaration of Independence. With such tools at your fingertips, as Swinton says with confidence-building mystique, "You too could be a part of the next big discoveries about the nature of our universe."  

(via EndGadget)

