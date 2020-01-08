The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia

At just 35, Jena Malone has already spent more than 20 years in Hollywood. Throughout her career, she's played a pregnant teenager in the brilliant comedy Saved, became the perfect bratty younger sister in Pride & Prejudice, made audiences cry in Stepmom, and helped take down the Capitol in The Hunger Games series. But while she's acted in more than 40 movies and become an indie darling, she hasn't hit the level of stardom that she genuinely deserves. But that all changes in our FANGRRLtopia. She's proven that she enjoys genre roles, so in our utopia not only were Malone's scenes not cut from Batman v. Superman, but it went on to be a massive success. It would form the basis of a solid DCEU where Malone was one of the anchor characters as Barbara Gordon/Oracle (the role everyone thought she had when details started leaking). But despite her rise to the top, she never lets go of her "weird" roots and her love of cult movies, and she goes on to take a role as a werewolf (not a swearwolf) in Taika Waititi's follow up to his hit What We Do in the Shadows. Offscreen, Malone is just as busy as she continues to develop her music career. She's formed a new band with her friends, and they're touring the country, selling out unique venues, playing to small and intimate shows. - Sarah Brown