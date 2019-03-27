Latest Stories

Moons of Madness cosmic horror game
Tag: Games
Gaming: Mars and Lovecraft mingle in Moons of Madness; Morrowind for free; more
BIRD_BOX_001
Tag: Movies
The Matrix's Neo was almost played by Sandra Bullock
Amistad_Rocket_Bumblebee_Young Justice_3
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: Grown baby Amistad from Young Justice
Jared Padalecki
Tag: TV
Jared Padalecki has officially wrapped on Supernatural's penultimate 14th season
T-Rex Jurassic Park

The biggest T-Rex fossil ever discovered could change what we know about dinos

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 27, 2019

While we're still (at least) a few years away from cloning dinosaurs and building theme parks around them, the scientific consensus on their time on Earth millions of years ago has been challenged by a recent fossil discovery. 

Last week, 65 percent of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton was uncovered in Saskatchewan, Canada, and per National Geographic, it's the largest one ever discovered. Clocking in at a whopping 19,500 pounds, scientists estimate that this particular dinosaur lived to the ripe old age of at least 28 years old.

This makes the fossil, nicknamed "Scotty," the largest, longest-living T-Rex ever unearthed. And its discovery means that certain predatory thunder lizards lived longer and grew larger than previously thought. 

"As more specimens of those other theropods are found, we're going to find their 'Scottys:' their particularly large, particularly old individuals,” said study leader and University of Alberta postdoctoral researcher Scott Persons. "It would not surprise me that those animals turn out to increase the range of body size, potentially to overlap or even surpass what we know from T-Rex."

"Scotty" roamed the Earth somewhere in the neighborhood of 68 million years ago, when Canada was a sub-tropical paradise — in name only. The fossil contained a broken, a massive bone growth between two teeth, likely meaning infection, and several broken tailbones, all indicating the Cretaceous period was no picnic. 

"It was not an easy life, even for the king of predatory dinosaurs, judging by all these injuries,” said Nizar Ibrahim, a paleontologist at the University of Detroit Mercy. 

Worth noting that "Scotty" was first discovered way back in 1991, and got its name from the bottle of scotch the field crew had on hand to celebrate their findings. Though it's taken nearly 30 years to properly excavate all its skeletal remains from the rock they were embedded in.

Of course, the effort seems more than worth it, as we continue to piece together what life was like — and how our predecessors on Earth were able to survive. Before we start cloning them for our future theme parks, obviously. 

 

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Tyrannosaurus Rex
Tag: T-Rex
Tag: Fossils
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: Science

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: Science
Screen Shot 2017-08-04 at 12.37.14 AM.png
How an eerily preserved fossil changed everything we used to think about dinosaur body armor
Elizabeth Rayne
Aug 4, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: The Lost World
dinosaur extinction
We're 140 years from same climate catastrophe that wiped out the dinosaurs
Elizabeth Rayne
Feb 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: dinosaur
Tag: dinosaurs
Bajadasaurus pronuspinax
Sonic the Hedgehog meets Jurassic Park in this wild, newly-discovered dinosaur
Elizabeth Rayne
Feb 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: Science
Screen Shot 2018-08-24 at 9.33.55 AM
A newly discovered dinosaur in Brazil was just named after Marvel's Thanos
Matthew Jackson
Nov 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2