Marvel's Hero Project screenshot
Tag: TV
The everyday heroes of Marvel's Hero Project are guaranteed to inspire you
Natalie Portman Lucy in the Sky
Tag: Movies
Science Behind the Fiction: What does going to space do to your brain? Can it drive you mad?
Garnet in Steven Universe
Tag: Fangrrls
Steven Universe and the importance of consent
LEGOLAND is on its way, New Yorkers!
Tag: Movies
Theme Park News: Six Flags gets a mega-park rejection and Legoland comes to New York
The Birch key art 1
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Summon The Birch's terrifying Treebeard monster with our exclusive clip

Jacob Oller
Oct 9, 2019

After releasing a tantalizing teaser and a full-length trailer, Facebook Watch horror series The Birch has already showed off plenty of spooky images justifying its jump from CryptTV to a 15-episode series.

The J. Casey Modderno-written series about a supernatural being sought by victims of bullying, abuse, or other torment isn’t just resting on its excellent creature design and scary, Slender Man-esque relationship with teens, virality, and obedience. It’s all about the summoning process and the viral ways in which it spreads — not just the grisly fate of those that actually meet the creature.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip of The Birch’s premiere episode showcasing the methodology of contacting its terrifying Treebeard, and it’s a mix of Blair Witch, Unfriended, and The Ring.

Check it out:

Well, that’s not good. Anyone with non-horror levels of common sense would’ve stopped watching around the point when someone starts reading aloud. That never goes well, and it certainly won’t go well for the video’s bloody-handed Evie Grayson (Xaria Dotson) — especially since she’s taking notes. Blood and the belongings of her victims...that’s all you need to sic this monster on folks. The show promises multiple perspectives over the course of its season, so there should be plenty of light shed on its mythology as the danger grows near.

The Birch launches on Facebook Watch Oct. 11.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Birch
Tag: video exclusive

