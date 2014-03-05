The Black Hole, Fantasia + 15 more Disney geek flick posters from new Mondo exhibit

The masterminds at Mondo, the Alamo Drafthouse's collectible art division and print wizards, have assembled a treasure of reimagined Disney posters inspired by classic live-action and animation gems from the Mouse House vaults. A veritable who's who of artists, including Kilian Eng, Ken Taylor, Dave Perillo, Jeff Soto and many more, contributed to the illuminating exhibition, called Nothing's Impossible, taking memorable images and characters from the Disney domain.

From The Black Hole, Snow White and The Incredibles to The Cat From Outer Space, Up and Wall-E, this awesome collection of visionary artists applied their own takes on familiar territory with bold, alluring results. This is the first Disney-themed art show by Mondo and, hopefully, not the last.



Nothing's Impossible opens at the Mondo Gallery on March 7 and runs through March 11.



Skip on down Disney Lane and tell us which posters strike your fancy.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

