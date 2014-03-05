Latest Stories

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher
Tag: TV
Werner Herzog Praises The Mandalorian, Admits He's Never Seen Star Wars
rise-of-skywalker
Tag: Fangrrls
Inhale these books and TV shows before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out
phil-hartman-newsradio
Tag: Fangrrls
In celebration of the genre-bending NewsRadio
Carrie Fisher
Tag: Fangrrls
A new study explores the link between costumes, romance and power in Star Wars
zKillian-Eng-The-Black-Hole.jpg

The Black Hole, Fantasia + 15 more Disney geek flick posters from new Mondo exhibit

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 5, 2014

The masterminds at Mondo, the Alamo Drafthouse's collectible art division and print wizards, have assembled a treasure of reimagined Disney posters inspired by classic live-action and animation gems from the Mouse House vaults.  A veritable who's who of artists, including Kilian Eng, Ken Taylor, Dave Perillo, Jeff Soto and many more, contributed to the illuminating exhibition, called Nothing's Impossible, taking memorable images and characters from the Disney domain.

From The Black Hole, Snow White and The Incredibles to The Cat From Outer Space, Up and Wall-E, this awesome collection of visionary artists applied their own takes on familiar territory with bold, alluring results.  This is the first Disney-themed art show by Mondo and, hopefully, not the last.

Nothing's Impossible opens at the Mondo Gallery on March 7 and runs through March 11.

Skip on down Disney Lane and tell us which posters strike your fancy.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

Killian-Eng-The-Black-Hole.jpg
Tom-Whalen-The-Incredibles.jpg
Dave-Perillo-Winnie-the-Pooh.jpg
Kevin-Tong-Wall-E.jpg
Billy-Baumann-Sleeping-Beauty.jpg
Ken-Taylor-Alice-in-Wonderland.jpg
Jeff-Soto-Fantasia.jpg
Tom-Whalen-Aladdin.jpg
Jay-Shaw-The-Cat-from-Outer-Space.jpg
David-Petersen-The-Rescuers.jpg
Kevin-Tong-Up.jpg
Tiny-Kitten-Teeth-101-Dalmations.jpg
Anne-Benjamin-Snow-White-550x824.jpg
JC-Richard-Peter-Pan.jpg
Rich-Kelly-Sword-in-the-Stone-550x730.jpg
Martin-Ansin-Beauty-and-the-Beast-550x824.jpg
Tom-Whalen-The-Lion-King-550x824.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Disney
Tag: Mondo

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: