Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett reveals late 2021 premiere date on Disney+, first teaser poster

Late last year, in the closing credits of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm revealed a surprise spinoff show that will be the next live-action series in the Star Wars universe. The Book of Boba Fett, a new adventure starring Temeura Morrison as the title character, will pick up sometime after The Mandalorian's second season, and will give the legendary bounty hunter his first-ever live-action solo adventure. Now, we finally know when we'll get to see it.

Disney+ announced Wednesday that The Book of Boba Fett will launch December 29 on the streaming service, a little more than a year after it was announced and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau revealed that the spinoff was set to enter production between Mando's second and third seasons. That means we've got exactly three months to wait until we see what Boba and his new comrade in arms, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) are up to out in Jabba's Palace, as they reclaim a key part of the Star Wars underworld and look to carve out their own power base.

The streamer also released the first teaser poster for the series, which shows the helmeted warrior on a now-familiar throne.

Check out the poster here:

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Developed by Favreau, Star Wars legend Dave Filoni and The Mandalorian Season 2 director Robert Rodriguez, The Book of Boba Fett will follow Fett and Shand "navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate." Beyond that, we still know precious little about the actual plot of the series, and we also don't yet know much about the show's supporting cast. Given what we've experienced with The Mandalorian so far, though, it's safe to assume there are some big surprises and cameos awaiting us when the show arrives.

Though it came as a surprise and actually jumped the line a bit in terms of release dates, The Book of Boba Fett joins a robust and still developing slate of live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney+. Other shows we'll see very soon include spinoffs revolving around Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rebel Alliance fighter Cassian Andor, while shows further back in the development process include Leslye Headland's The Acolyte. Then, of course, there's The Mandalorian Season 3, which we expect to arrive sometime next year.