The Boss Baby: The Family Business to set up shop on Peacock and in theaters July 2

DreamWorks Animation’s second Boss Baby movie, The Boss Baby: Family Business, is making an offer viewers won’t want to refuse. Peacock and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group announced today that the feature will debut in theaters and on Peacock Premium simultaneously this July 2, just in time for the long Fourth of July weekend.

The July 2 release moves up the premiere date for the sequel of 2017's $500 million-grossing Boss Baby by a few months, as it was previously scheduled to debut on Sept. 17.

“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious, and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock,” said Jim Orr, President Domestic Distribution, Universal Pictures in a statement.

The Boss Baby joins other animated films that have premiered both in theaters and streaming platforms during the past year when things were largely shut down because of COVID-19. At the end of 2020, DreamWorks released The Croods: A New Age in theaters and on digital, and Trolls Word Tour was made available on digital in April 2020. Given the relative success of these two titles, both Peacock and Universal Filmed Entertainment are expecting The Boss Baby to do well over the summer holiday weekend.

“Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry’s most beloved animation brands,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock’s top performing titles to date, and we’re certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer’s ultimate streaming event.”

The Boss Baby takes place decades after the first movie. The Templeton brothers Tim (voiced by James Marsden in the sequel) and former Boss Baby, Ted (Alec Baldwin), are now adults and have drifted apart. When Ted visits his brother and his nieces, however, it turns out that the youngest, Tina (Amy Sedaris), is a secret agent for BabyCorp and is on a mission to uncover what’s going on at her older sister Tabitha’s (Ariana Greenblatt) school, which is run by the mysterious Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum). Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.

Interested in getting a peek at how this all plays out? You can check out the trailer here and have another reason to count down the days until the summer holiday.

The Boss Baby: Family Business premieres on Peacock Premium and in theaters on July 2.

SYFY WIRE and Peacock are properties of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.