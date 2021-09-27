Erik Kripke compares The Boys' now-officially greenlit college spinoff to Mork & Mindy & Baywatch Nights

The Boys, Amazon's Eric Kripke-led show about superpowered individuals who aren’t the superheroes Vought Corporate markets them to be, officially has a spinoff series in the works.

We’ve known about the show, which focuses on the only college in America for Supes, for almost a year now. We didn't know much about it, however, except that Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lizzie Broadway (Here and Now) along with Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips were cast as college students who are forced through several NSFW scenarios as they make their way toward graduation.

Today, however, we have confirmation that the Sony Pictures Television show will officially make its way to Amazon Prime Video at some point in the future, and that WGA-award nominees Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Law & Order: SVU) will serve as showrunners.

Kripke also shared his excitement about the new show officially getting picked up. “Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” he said in a statement. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Will the new spinoff have aliens and/or vampires just like Mork & Mindy and/or Baywatch Nights? Probably not, though Kripke’s promise that the show will have its own tone and style is almost as intriguing as all the hype about The Boys’ upcoming “Herogasm” episode in Season 3.

No word yet on when The Boys' collegiate spinoff will make its way to Amazon or officially go into production.