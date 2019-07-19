Latest Stories

The Boys renewed for Season 2 a week ahead of series debut on Amazon

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 19, 2019

Get ready for more of The Boys. Amazon Studios announced Friday that it has renewed the irreverent new superhero series for a second season on the streaming service, a full week before the show has even made its series premiere. 

Based on the wild, ultraviolent comic by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys will make its debut on Amazon July 26. The series follows the titular group of renegades in a world in which superheroes only appear heroic as part of a public facade, and in reality use their power behind the scenes to indulge in all manner of corruption. In a world in which the superhero team The Seven, and a megacorporation that backs them, are abusing their powers like Gods, it's up to The Boys to reveal them for what they really are. 

The Boys are Hughie (Jack Quaid, The Hunger Games), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban, Star Trek), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso, Detroit), Frenchie (Tomer Capon, Hostages), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara, Suicide Squad). They'll be facing off in the series against The Seven: Homelander (Antony Starr, Banshee), Starlight (Erin Moriarty, Captain Fantastic), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott, House of Cards), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher, Independence Day: Resurgence), The Deep (Chace Crawford, Gossip Girl), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell, Supernatural). Oscar nominee Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas) also stars in the series as Senior VP of Hero Management for Vought, the corporation behind The Seven.

In addition to the Season 2 announcement, Amazon also confirmed that Aya Cash (You're The Worst) will be joining the show's second season as Stormfront. 

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen (Preacher) and Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as showrunner.

 

