'Girls do get it done': Twitter reacts to The Boys' literal mind-blowing Season 2 finale

Yesterday, Starlight actress Erin Moriarty said fans were going to need therapy after watching the Season 2 finale of The Boys. Boy (pun intended), was she right. Before we go any further, though, just know that the following contains major — and we mean major — spoilers for Episode 8 ("What I Know"), which literally upended the entire chessboard.

The game has changed forever, and the plot is actually moving closer to the comics now that the Boys fall under a newly-christened official government agency (led by Among Us world champion Claudia Doumit's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman) that monitors Supe activity. Oh, and speaking of Congresswoman Neuman, it turns out she's got powers and has been behind all of those pesky head explosions this year. RIP Alastair Adana (Goran Višnjić), let us pour a Fresca out for our fallen Church of the Collective homie. Let's hope Hughie (Jack Quad) has better luck, now that he's working for her.

According to Twitter (and we'd agree), the finale's real standout moment is the "girls get it done" beatdown Annie (Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Maeve (Dominique McElligott) visit upon the goose-stepping Stormfront (Aya Cash). It's a moment that's ripped straight from the source material and one that some are placing above the "she's not alone" scene in Avengers: Endgame. As an added bonus, we got to hear the mostly silent Kimiko make a noise for the first time: a laugh of derision that is sure to brighten anyone's day.

As another added bonus, Stormfront — who apparently killed Jeffrey Epstein — gets burnt to a crisp by Homelander's (Antony Starr) son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). She didn't die outright, which makes us think Vought could resurrect her like they did in the comics for Lamplighter. Sadly, Ryan's laser beam of emotional anger also resulted in the death of his own mother, Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). Hopefully, Billy can be more of a father figure to him in future seasons. Season 3 is already in the works, with Jensen Ackles set to play Soldier Boy.

Meanwhile, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is back in The Seven, The Deep (Chace Crawford) is back to square one, and Homelander is off pleasuring himself atop a skyscraper. And with Stormfront taking the fall for all of the head explosions, Vought is putting its Compound V rollout on hold...for now. Once again, the game has changed, people!