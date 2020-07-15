Latest Stories

The team vs the ticking clock, Inhuman throwbacks and Yo-Yo in latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Boys' Jack Quaid says 'no one is ready' for Season 2, teases 'horny' Terror
This savage prehistoric dolphin was the toothy terror of the primeval seas
WIRE Buzz: UCP expands from screen to comics; Henry Golding roars for The Tiger’s Apprentice; more
The Boys' Jack Quaid says 'no one is ready' for Season 2, teases 'horny' Terror

Jul 15, 2020
The Boys dog days are far from over when the Amazon series returns for its second season this September. Not only is Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) still missing following the events of the first season’s finale, but the rest of the ragtag crew’s members are now wanted fugitives and the subjects of a country-wide manhunt. 

While we thought we were plenty ready to dive back into the madness, in a newly published set visit interview with Entertainment Weekly (conducted last October), Jack Quaid (“Wee” Hughie) sets us straight: “We have gone so much further ... No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments."

To add to the insanity, the group is getting a new addition when they return in the form of Terror, Butcher’s beloved bulldog from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s source comic (pictured above). Per Quaid, the infamous pooch will feature in one episode of the second season, and he’ll be just as “horny” as fans remember him, even going so far as to hump a stuffed pig, once given the attack word of “Boner!” 

“I had to be the one to give [Terror] the pig that he humps,” Quaid said. “The trainers could not be in the room, so they left me with the responsibility of telling the command to the dog. And it didn’t work right away. It was just me in a room on camera going, ‘Boner! Boner!’"

And that’s not the only mammal the superhero satire will be introducing in its upcoming season. According to EW, one of the former heroes who belonged to the show’s Justice League-like organization, The Seven, will be having another water-based adventure. However, this time, The Deep (Chace Crawford) will have to deal with a whale. (Let’s hope it goes better than his attempt to save the dolphin!) 

Of course, the Boys — and the Deep — aren’t the only ones who’ll be dealing with a new face when the show comes back. The Seven will also be welcoming a new member of their own, this time in the form of a human “hero” named Stormfront, who’ll be played by Aya Cash (You’re the Worst). Though, as glimpsed in an early look at season 2, she’s definitely got her own agenda when it comes to her new role, and the Boys aren’t the only ones who won’t like it.

Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, The Boys also stars Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett).

Also joining the upcoming season are Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić (Alistair Adana), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuma), Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, and Laila Robbins. 

The Boys returns to Amazon on Sept. 4, with the first three episodes dropping that day, and the rest rolling out on a weekly basis. 

(via Entertainment Weekly)

