The Boys: Eric Kripke shares 'golden crotch' shot from S3 set as raunchy production kicks off

Get ready for some diabolical payback! Production for Season 3 of Amazon's adaptation of The Boys is officially underway up in Canada. How do we know this? Because showrunner Eric Kripke shared the image of a golden crotch on Twitter with the hashtag #InProduction. Cast members Karl Urban ("Billy Butcher") and Erin Moriarty ("Starlight") both corroborated the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

"So good to be back!" wrote Urban. Massive thanks to all those at @amazonprimevideo, @sptv, @theboystv production, and our crew who are all working hard & taking every precaution to ensure our continued health and safety. Stay tuned. We got some real goodies lined up for ya!"

Moriarty, on the other hand, shared two photos of herself with Jack Quaid ("Hughie Campbell"), and they both look incredibly pumped to be back at work after so many months of pandemic-related shutdown. Her caption simply reads: Back on our bulls***." Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Erin.

With filming only now just kicking off, we probably won't see a lick of footage until the end of the year at the very least. We're calling it now: Season 3 probably won't premiere until early-to-mid 2022. Nevertheless, there's still plenty of stuff to look forward to, like the infamous Herogasm and Mother's Milk's second bout with the deadly love sausage.

"It’s feeling enjoyable," Kripke said in late 2020, voicing his suspicions about the breezy script-writing process for the series' third season. "I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging."