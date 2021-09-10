The Boys wraps shooting on Season 3 as Jack Quaid teases most messed up episodes yet for Amazon hit

Herogasm is one step closer to penetrating our eyeballs. Uh...phrasing. Jack Quaid, aka Hughie Campbell, took to Twitter on Friday to announce that production on Season 3 of Amazon's The Boys has officially wrapped.

"Thank you to everyone who worked on this season," wrote the actor with an accompanying image of him giving the thumbs up signal from an airplane cabin. "This thumb is for YOU! Love this cast and crew so much. I can’t wait for you guys to see just how f—ed up this season is. You’re not ready."

Jensen Ackles, who will appear in the new season as Vought's very first superhero, Soldier Boy, corroborated the news with a slightly cryptic video posted to his Instagram account.

“Alright, gang — fun fact for you: A year ago today, September 10, 2020, was the last day on the set of Supernatural," he said. "Today, September 10, 2021, is the last day on the set of The Boys. Coincidence...?”

Ackles left the question to hang, making us wonder if his character is only a one-season pony. In any case, his involvement with the hit series marks a reunion with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, who now serves as showrunner for The Boys.

In another part of the show's universe, Amazon teased the introduction of a brand-new "Supe" in the latest edition of Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (a Tucker Carlson-esque news/propaganda program cranked out by the Vought News Network). The individual in question is called Moonshadow, a San Diego-based crimefighter described as "the West Coast's senses-scrambling bombshell."

The way Coleman puts it, Moonshadow "continues to take charge with a body positive persona that's seeing her popularity continue to go up as her city's crime rate keeps going down."

Check it out:

Video of Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (September 2021)

Season 3 of The Boys is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime next year. With filming wrapped, those odds are hopefully getting better.