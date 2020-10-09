The Boys showrunner digs into big season finale reveal of the series’ secret big bad

The season finale of Amazon Prime’s The Boys is in the books, and it featured everything from a major death to a reset of the status quo — but the biggest reveal almost certainly won’t pay off until Season 3. So what about the series’ new, surprise Big Bad?

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of The Boys, on Prime Video!

Showrunner Eric Kripke opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the final scene of the finale, which revealed exactly who has been blowing up heads all season: Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), a young, AOC-esque politician who has spent the season campaigning against Vought and the lack of accountability put on superheroes. Turns out she has powers of her own, and has been exploding heads all year for her own nefarious means. Gulp.

The season ended with Neuman blowing up the head of Church of the Collective leader Alastair Adana (Goran Visnjic), just before Hughie signs up to work for her, likely as part of a new oversight office she’s working on to keep the Supes in check. Showrunner Eric Kripke teased that Congresswoman Neuman will "play a big part in Season 3,” adding that “the overall theme of the show is you need to have a healthy suspicion of your authority figures -- and that goes for all of them.”

As for Doumit herself, the actress said she was “clueless” about the deeper plan for her character when she first signed on. She thought she’d be playing a vocal young congresswoman on the sideline of a battle between rogue superheroes and Butcher’s team out to stop them — not the show’s stealth Big Bad.

“I booked Season 2, I came in, and all I kept hearing from Eric in passing was, ‘Big stuff. The Neuman thing,'” she said. “'Excited for Neuman.’ And he'd just walk off. And I was like, ‘Crap! What's happening?’”

Looking ahead to Season 3, Neuman is in perfect position to play a key role in the narrative. As head of the oversight board, she’ll be in the thick of whatever is happening with Vought — and that was before Hughie joined forces with her in the closing scene. Butcher was also offered a gig with the oversight group, so it’s clear to see how the writers are setting the board for big things to come. Of course, they’ll have to recruit the rest of the gang back.

But hey, you just know Homelander will get into some world-threatening plot by next year, right?