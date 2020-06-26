The Boys locks down September return on Amazon, reveals bloody new footage

The Boys will officially return for a diabolical second season on Amazon Prime Friday, Sep. 4. The return date was finally announced during a virtual reunion of the cast (and showrunner Eric Kripke) hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt. Unlike the first season, Season 2 is going to air its first three episodes all at once before doling out the remaining five on a weekly basis.

"We decided that there's so much f***ing crazy sh** this season," Kripke began, "that we wanted to give the audience a chance to absorb and recover after every episode and just get through the PTSD of whatever that episode is."

The reunion also gave us the first three minutes of the Season 2 premiere, which features Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and is set to The Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil."

Following the death of Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), it seems like Edgar is taking a much more active role in the company. Not ashamed to flex his corporate power, he merely smirks at the idea of challenging the President of the United States. His swagger at a boardroom meeting is intercut with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) taking out a Syrian terrorist cell (led by a super with fiery abilities) with gory results. It’s bloody, hilarious, dark, and everything we’ve come to expect from this series.

That chunk of footage can be found in the video below at the 47:36 mark.

Video of The Boys F**kin’ Reunited

Toward the end of the livestream, Aya Cash popped in to tease her sociopathic new character, Stormfront, a villain and fresh member of the Seven. As you might recall, the anti-Justice League really needs to fill out its ranks, as Translucent (Alex Hassell), the Deep (Chace Crawford) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) are dead, exiled, or horribly ill.

"I would say she is on par, if not worse, than Homelander," Cash said, leading into a clip of Stormfront's introduction in Season 2. Right off the bat, you can tell that her brusque personality and lack of social graces is going to pose a major issue for Homelander (Antony Starr) and his twisted sense of god-like authority.

Video of The Boys Season 2 - First Look Clip: &quot;I&#039;m Stormfront&quot; | Amazon Prime

"In the age of social media, we have a whole new group of celebrities," Cash continued. "You have Vine stars, you have Tik Tokers, YouTubers; there's this whole group of people who are very successful on the internet and she is definitely one of those. So, her stardom comes from social media and her ability to navigate that and to use that."

"She is a force of nature," Starr added. "She comes on and she really throws the cat amongst the pidegons. She's a force to be reckoned with. Without giving anything away, I wanna say she's so multi-layered because so many things happen through the season that really flesh her out. It's a hell of a character to be introduced and to watch."

Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Boys co-stars Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), and Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett).

In addition to Cash, Season 2 newcomers will be played by Goran Višnjić (Alistair Adana) Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuma), Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, and Laila Robbins. Oswalt is guest starring, too, although we don't know what his role will be yet.

"I was such a huge fan of the show and I squawked about it so much on social media, they let me be a part of it. And in true The Boys fashion, they made me a part of it in the most disturbing career-killing way possible," the comedian joked.

"Wait till you guys see Patton is Season 2," Kripke teased. He's gonna blow your f***in' minds, [it's] pretty awesome."