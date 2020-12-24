Diabloical! The Boys board game unveils 'Dear Becky' variant, adds Terror and Lamplighter figures

The clock is ticking down on the Kickstarter campaign for The Boys: This is Going to Hurt board game from Dynamite Entertainment and 1First Games. Pledges will be accepted until 9 p.m. ET this evening, and while the page has already surpassed its original goal of $50,000, the campaign added a pair of deluxe stretch goals in an effort to hit $100,000 and 1,000 Facebook followers. The social benchmark has already been achieved, unlocking a variant copy of Dear Becky #8 (drawn by the comic's co-creator Darick Robertson). SYFY WIRE can exclusively confirm that the comic will be available to all backers at the "Retail" tier and higher ($60+).

"I imagined them studying the game more than playing it," Robertson tells SYFY WIRE of his approach to illustrating the variant cover, which depicts the titular group playing a board game of their own. "It would be pretty meta for them to have [This is Going to Hurt] in their world, as it encompasses the characters and storyline from the comics. Also, if you've read the comics, you'll know The Female and Frenchie play games in their own unique way that doesn't really follow the rules."

Take a look below:

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment/1First Games

If the campaign is able to hit $100,000, the minifigures and contact cards for Lamplighter (voted on by fans) and Billy Butcher's sex-crazed dog, Terror, will become available to backers at the "Deluxe" tier and higher ($100+). Those levels already come with eight figures: Butcher, Mother's Milk, Hughie, The Female, Frenchie, Queen Meave, Starlight, and Solider Boy. Before the Kickstarter ends, any backers at the lower tiers can pay an extra $25 to gain access to all 10 if they so wish.

Allowing for 1-5 participants, This is Going to Hurt tasks players with taking down Homelander through a mixture of blackmail, brawn, and the occasional dose of Compound V. Along the way, you'll need to collect faces (both good and bad) and items from the comics in an effort to save the world from a crazed Superman. For those looking to take on the leader of The Seven by themselves, there is a solo mode as well.

"The whole experience of seeing the Boys property blow up like this as a result of the show has been amazing," Robertson adds. "My favorite thing about the game is that there are sculptures and figures. That just makes it so cool. It brings back memories of playing games like Monopoly or Mousetrap."

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment/1First Games

The artist has yet to check out the game because of "deadline pressures these past few months," but can't wait to dive into it once he's got some free time on his hands.

"My friend Dan Hernandez [screenwriter of Detective Pikachu] played it and said it was a blast and that it's very intuitive," he says. "It's clear the creators of the game have put a lot of love and time into it and are very excited to unleash it on the public."

In addition to the board game, fans are also looking to Season 3 of The Boys TV series on Amazon. Production is slated to begin soon, but we know next to nothing about the plot, other than that it will feature Supernatural's Jensen Ackles as the Captain America-esque Soldier Boy.

"I'm pretty excited that Jensen Ackles is joining the cast!" Robertson says. "I am sworn to secrecy about everything, so I can't say much, other than from what I hear they're developing. The temperature on this season is going up another notch. [Showrunner] Eric Kripke knows what he's doing and the show is in great hands."

Amazon has yet to set a premiere date for Season 3.