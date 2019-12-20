Latest Stories

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Who Won the Week Ep. 211: The Rise of Skywalker, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II
Carrie Fisher The Rise of Skywalker
The Rise of Skywalker screenwriter says there’s even more unused Carrie Fisher footage out there
star wars revenge of the sith padme bail senate
Star Wars has always been political
BOP-FP-0006[1][1]
Birds of Prey filmmakers say unreliable narrator Harley Quinn sets the tone: ‘It’s not Bruce Wayne’s Gotham’
The Expanse S4 key art 8
Source: Amazon
The Churn: Cas Anvar and Dominique Tipper on The Expanse Season 4

SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 20, 2019

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox sits down with Cas Anvar and Dominique Tipper, who play Alex Kamal and Naomi Nagata, respectively, on The Expanse. But you already knew that, right? They talk about the show, race, class and even a touch a bit on off-set politics.

Listen below!

