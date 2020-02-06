The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 10: 'Cibola Burn' with Dan Drezner

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 10: "Cibola Burn." Tune in to hear more about Avasarala's political and personal life coming together and how "anything can be a weapon."

