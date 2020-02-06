Latest Stories

The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 10: 'Cibola Burn' with Dan Drezner

SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 6, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 10: "Cibola Burn." Tune in to hear more about Avasarala's political and personal life coming together and how "anything can be a weapon."

And that's a wrap for Season 4! Listen below.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.

