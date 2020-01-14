Latest Stories

Nebula Cover
Nebula #1 preview: Thanos’ merciless daughter rockets into her first solo series
The Plot Against America
The Plot Against America's alternate history gets very real in HBO's Philip Roth adaptation
Arrowverse heroes Flash Supergirl Legends Batwoman
Crisis on Infinite Earths fallout: The new state of the Arrowverse, explained
Mark Hamill
This is the record you’re looking for: Store returns long-lost Star Wars vinyl to Mark Hamill
The Expanse Season 4 Episode 3 Subduction
Credit: Amazon
The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 3: 'Subduction' with Dan Drezner

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 14, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 3: "Subduction." Tune in to hear all about Bobbie's quest to find a missing person on Mars and Naomi's struggle on the planet.

Listen below!

