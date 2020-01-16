Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame
The Expanse Season 4 Episode 4 Retrograde
Credit: Amazon
The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 4: 'Retrograde' with Dan Drezner

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 16, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 4: "Retrograde." Tune in to hear them talk about game theory and how political polls could be done in the universe of The Expanse.

Listen below!

