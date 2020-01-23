The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 6: 'Displacement' with Dan Drezner

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 6: "Displacement." Tune in to hear Ana talk about Eureka moments and Dan talk about high school social psychology... and of course they'll touch on tensions with the Belt and mishaps on Ilus..

