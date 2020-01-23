Latest Stories

Ghostbusters
‘We are a man down’ - Bill Murray says Ghostbusters: Afterlife story acknowledges the late Harold Ramis
Stock up on Vitamin-C! Scientists find new viruses frozen inside Tibetan glacier
Report: Production halted on Obi-wan series at Disney+
Japan announces its own Space Domain Mission Force to protect orbital assets
The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 6: 'Displacement' with Dan Drezner

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 23, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 6: "Displacement." Tune in to hear Ana talk about Eureka moments and Dan talk about high school social psychology... and of course they'll touch on tensions with the Belt and mishaps on Ilus..

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.

