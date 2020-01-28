Latest Stories

The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 7: 'A Shot in the Dark' with Dan Drezner

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 28, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 7: "A Shot in the Dark." In this episode, Alex and Naomi keep the good ship Barbapiccola in orbit during a power blackout as Holden and Elvi look for a cure to a disease raging through Ilus. And, as usual, Avasarala has to make the tough decisions.

Listen below!

