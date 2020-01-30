Latest Stories

Margot Robbie Birds of Prey
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey behind-the-scenes secrets; del Toro kicks off Nightmare Alley
Behind the Panel Harley Quinn
Tag: Movies
How did Harley Quinn become a pop culture icon?
Joker (2019)
Tag: Movies
Awards Contender: Inside the design of Joker's Gotham, a nightmare based on the comics
NASA Parker
Tag: Science
Tune in to the sweet sounds of NASA's Parker Solar Probe solar wind sonata
The Expanse The One-Eyed Man
More info i
Credit: Amazon Studios
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 8: 'The One-Eyed Man' with Dan Drezner

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 30, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 8: "The One-Eyed Man." Tune in to hear about how to campaign for elections in space and Holden's new position of power on Ilus.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: The Churn
Tag: The Expanse

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker