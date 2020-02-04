Latest Stories

More info i
The Churn: Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 9: 'Saeculum' with Dan Drezner

Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 4, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to discuss the plot of The Expanse Season 4, Episode 9: "Saeculum." Who or what is Proto-Miller? Like, really? Sure, he's kind of both Miller and a conduit to the precursor aliens who created the protomolecule ... but what does that mean?! 

Listen below!

