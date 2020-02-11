Latest Stories

Bandersnatch
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Bandersnatch lawsuit moves forward against Netflix; Brahms: The Boy II trailer; more
Star Trek Hero
Tag: Comics
Preview: Romance blooms amid the stars in IDW's Star Trek: Year Five Valentine's Day Special
Sonic a Day
Tag: Movies
I'm raising the world's biggest Sonic the Hedgehog fan. His art proves it.
rose-tico
Tag: Movies
Kelly Marie Tran addresses Rose Tico’s screen time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 
The Expanse The Investigator
More info i
Credit: Amazon Studios
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

The Churn: Recapping The Expanse Season 4 (Part 1)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 11, 2020

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to recap the fourth season of The Expanse. After recapping each episode of the season individually, Ana and Dan spend some time discussing the season as a whole in this special two-part episode. Tune in to hear our hosts talk through intergalactic cultural issues, main character arcs over Season 4's 10 episodes, and some parallels between space politics and our own.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: The Churn
Tag: The Expanse

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker