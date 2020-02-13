The Churn: Recapping The Expanse Season 4 (Part 2)

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox is joined by political scientist Daniel W. Drezner to recap the fourth season of The Expanse. After recapping each episode individually, Ana and Dan spend some time discussing the Season 4 as a whole in the second of this special two-part episode. So tune in to hear our hosts discuss intergalactic cultural issues, main character arcs over Season 4's 10 episodes, and some parallels between space politics and our own.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.