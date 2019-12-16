Latest Stories

NASA image of early Earth
Tag: Science
Could we actually breathe in the atmospheres of alien planets?
The-Rise-Of-Skywalker-Oscar-Isaac
Tag: Movies
Make the Jump to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker world premiere blue carpet livestream
Warwick Davis in Willow
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Willow pilot gets a script; The Emperor’s Blades recruits Weta Workshop; more
Quentin Tarantino
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino 'steers' away from the final frontier, says R-rated Star Trek may not happen
The Expanse Burn Gorman
More info i
Credit: Amazon Studios
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

The Churn: Talking villainy with Burn Gorman and writing/ producing with Ty Franck

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 16, 2019

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox sits down with Burn Gorman to talk about his experience playing bad guys, the similarities he sees between The Expanse and the 'old west' and his character's relationship to the others on the show. Ana is also joined by writer-producer Ty Franck to discuss the show's new landscape. Enjoy this spoiler-free conversation!

Listen below.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: The Churn
Tag: The Expanse

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker