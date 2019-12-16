The Churn: Talking villainy with Burn Gorman and writing/ producing with Ty Franck

Welcome back to The Churn! In this episode, host Ana Marie Cox sits down with Burn Gorman to talk about his experience playing bad guys, the similarities he sees between The Expanse and the 'old west' and his character's relationship to the others on the show. Ana is also joined by writer-producer Ty Franck to discuss the show's new landscape. Enjoy this spoiler-free conversation!

