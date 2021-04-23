'The Conjuring' heads to comics as DC scares up a terrifying new horror imprint

The evil of Warner Bros.' Conjuring franchise will start to possess another medium this summer with a limited comic book series published by DC. Titled The Conjuring: The Lover, the five-issue storyline — penned by New York Times best-selling author Rex Ogle and The Devil Made Me Do It screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick — won't just set up the third film in the series. It's also poised to launch a spine-tingling 17+ imprint known as DC HORROR.

"From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets, to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters," Marie Javins, DC editor-in-chief, said in a statement Friday morning. "DC HORROR continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained."

The plot follows Jessica, a college freshman who returns to campus after winter break with anxieties about bad grades and a boy she wishes she'd never slept with. To top it all off, she has the strangest feeling she's being watched and sure enough, Jessica comes to learn that something evil is targeting her. Garry Brown (Babyteeth) has been tapped to illustrate the book's interior artwork and a 1-in-25 "ratio" variant cover, with Bill Sienkiewicz (New Mutants) on main cover duties. A second variant drawn by Ryan Brown (Dark Nights: Death Metal) is on the menu as well.

Take a look at all three covers below:

Bill Sienkiewicz main cover Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

The Lover's 22-page debut issue goes on sale for $3.99 on Friday, June 4 — the same day that The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max. Click here to watch the movie's first trailer. Setting a precedent for each subsequent installment, Issue #1 features a back-up story about one of the items in Ed and Lorraine Warrens' famous room of cursed artifacts. Scott Snyder (Nocterra) is writing the supplemental piece, with art from Denys Cowan (Hardware).

Issue #2 of The Lover arrives Friday, July 2 (just in time to turn Independence Day weekend into an early Halloween celebration). Che Grayson (Bitch Planet: Triple Feature) and artist Juan Ferreyra (Green Arrow) are tackling the sophomore artifact adventure.

Additional DC HORROR titles will be announced this July ahead of their release in October — just in time for Halloween.