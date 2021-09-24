The real-life house from 'The Conjuring' (restless spirits and all) can be yours for $1.2 million

Do you have an obsession with haunted houses and a little over a million bucks burning a hole in your pocket? Or maybe just keen to open an extremely deadly B&B?

If you answered "yes" to those questions, you might want to look into buying the real-world domicile that served as the basis for 2013's The Conjuring film. Located in Harrisville, Rhode Island, the allegedly possessed property (a 14-room farmhouse built in the 19th century on 8.5 acres of prime New England real estate) is officially on the market for a modest asking price of $1.2 million ... Ok, so maybe it's not that modest, but hey — restless spirits aren't exactly a dime a dozen.

"Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800s lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States," reads the listing from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. "The chilling stories from this house have inspired dozens of books and movies. Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home — most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England, and in the 1970s were hired to rid the home of its evil. The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies (the third just recently released) actually transpired. The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business."

Talk about some real-life SurrealEstate!

Current owners, Cory and Jen Heinzen, hosted a livestream on Facebook to explain why they decided to put the house up for sale. "It sucks," Cory said. "It's not an easy decision. It's less of a house now and more of work. Even when we're off, we're not off." He also promised that bookings made through the rest of this year and next will be honored.

"We just want you guys to know that this really wasn't an easy decision for us," echoed Jen. "A lot of factors go into making a decision like that ... It's more of a workload. I know we feel like we were the perfect buyers for it, but I don't know if we're perfect for a business like this. This house needs someone that can handle...it's just too big for us. We're not good at this."

Despite the couple's decision to sell, Jen assured fans that she's going to "be very picky" when it comes to prospective buyers. "If we can't find the right buyer, we won't sell," she continued. "I don't want you guys to think that Zak Bagans is gonna come in here and buy it and turn it into a haunted museum of some sort. Because that's not what the house needs."