The Conjuring 3 scares up first footage; sequel departing from haunted house format

When the third Conjuring film — The Devil Made Me Do It — kicked off production last summer, the set was officially blessed by Bishop Bryan D. Ouellette, a member of an order of exorcists based in Atlanta, Georgia. That's just one of the fun facts that awaits you in Faith & Fear, a new featurette that takes you behind the scenes of the franchise that launched a horror cinematic universe.

The 32-minute video features our first look at the next installment, which sees the return of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorrainne Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). After James Wan directed the first two Conjuring films, Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) was tapped to helm the third. The story deals with the famous criminal case of Arne Johnson, a man in Brookfield, Connecticut, who was convicted of murdering his landlord in the early 1980s.

Johnson's main defense was that he'd been coerced to commit the homicide by demons living inside his body. It was the first time in American history that a person tried to get off on a plea of demonic possession. As a result, the case became known by the "Devil Made Me Do It" moniker. In the upcoming take on the trial, Johnson will be played by Ruairi O'Connor.

"I really want The Conjuring 3 to get away from the haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films," Wan says in the featurette. "It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in the Conjuring world."

"We wanted our new story grounded in the feel of Conjuring movies, but we wanted to make sure we were telling a brand-new story. And we think the Arne Johnson story was something that really deserved a much closer look," says producer Peter Safran.

Take a look below (the Devil Made Me Do It segment starts at 29:46):

Video of The Conjuring | Faith &amp; Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind The Scenes | Warner Bros. Entertainment

"You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in the other Conjuring films," promises Wilson.

"What's the point of a sequel if you can't outshine and out-story and out-heart the previous films? It just requires you to bring your A+ game," explains Vera Farmiga.

Written by Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will begin to haunt theaters on June 4, 2021.