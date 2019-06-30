The cosmic stars of the MCU talk Endgame and more at Ace Comic Con

Avengers: Endgame saw the heroes of the Marvel Universe take on the threat of Thanos with the fate of half the universe at stake. While the Mad Titan became the Avengers ultimate foe, it was another team that introduced us to him. In 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy hit screens and took the world by storm. We not only saw the debut of the wielder of the Infinity Gauntlet but the fanatical Kree Ronan the Accuser and the most dangerous woman in the galaxy Gamora as well. The stars portraying these cosmic characters, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, and Zoe Saldana, took over from the Avengers at Ace Comic Con this past Sunday for "The Galaxy is Calling" panel to talk about their experience as part of the MCU.

The uncanny Angélique Roché once again moderated this panel. To celebrate the re-release of Avengers: Endgame, the group started with their reactions to the Infinity Saga's culmination.

"I actually didn't know what was going to happen," said Pace, "How many times do you have that experience when you go to the movies? Movies, there's a rhythm to them, predictability to them, but with that movie, you don't know what was going to happen."

For Zoe, it was bittersweet. "I've been such a fan of Avengers, and when I finally got to be a part of them, it was ending. I felt very grateful that everybody received it so positively. I love how the Russo brothers gave us an end to the whole Avengers saga. I DO miss Iron Man," she chuckled.

For the person who was the main focus of Endgame, Josh Brolin didn't know a whole lot while making the movie (about the story. He's incredible. We're just making that clear). "When I was watching Infinity War, and people starting disappearing, I didn't know what was happening. I turned to [Chris] Hemsworth, and he went like (finger to throat motion). So that means 'the world is going to hate you' and that makes me very, very happy."

"There's so much fit into Endgame," he continued, "we were there with a lot of fans at the premiere and it was exciting to experience it with them organically."

These three actors played characters that have traveled all through time and space. Because of this, they don't get a lot of interaction with other actors. It's a lot of green screen and marks. Even though all three starred in Guardians of The Galaxy together, Josh had met Lee for the first time the previous day, and Zoe and Lee never saw each other out of makeup until the movie's premiere. Angélique asked what the process was like and Zoe and Josh had similar answers regarding their imagination.

"I just allowed the little girl in me to just play," Zoe said, " When you come from humble means, all you have is your imagination, and that's all you need.

"It was like a lower east side black box theater," Brolin added. "It's total imagination. You're acting in a onesie. It's like being a kid again reading Ray Bradbury and Isaac Asimov. You imagine those worlds in your head, and it was like reliving that all over again."

The discussion moved on to some of their other roles. When asked which character Lee would play for the next ten years if he could, Lee said Ned from Pushing Daisies, "It was such a great time in my life when I was shooting that, I would love to go back to it." (So do we, Lee. So do we.)

Zoe implied that she wouldn't be leaving genre movies anytime soon. "I live in space," she said, "When I was younger, all I saw in movies were damsels in distress. I didn't see any superheroes like me, so I became my own superhero. I saw there was an imbalance, and that's why I started doing these films.

With today being the last day of Pride, Angélique asked Josh about how important it was for him to play a part in Milk. "It's a great movie to be involved in. It's great to have a real community like that get behind something you are doing."

The panel closed out with a Q&A from the fans, and here are the highlights.

Lee's favorite superhero is the Silver Surfer, Zoe's is Mighty Mouse, and Josh likes both the Surfer and Wonder Woman.

Zoe would be Hufflepuff; Lee would be Gryffindor and Josh would be Slytherin

Zoe's favorite song from the GoTG soundtrack is "Cherry Bomb."

With a "new" Gamora after Endgame, Zoe would be interested to see what a "bad Gamora" would be like, to add layers to the character.

With the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as the Disney/Fox merger, there is a good chance we will see these amazing actors grace the MCU once again. It can't come soon enough.