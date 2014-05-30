Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
The-Craft.jpg

The Craft + 10 more genre movies & shows to stream on Netflix in June

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
May 30, 2014

You could go out and do energetic, summery stuff in June, or you could sit on the couch and watch all of these movies and shows.

Every month, Netflix's Watch Instantly streaming service goes through a little overhaul. Some titles lose their streaming availability, while others gain it, and whenever there's a substantial crop of new sci-fi, fantasy and horror titles nestled among the new arrivals, we like to give you a heads-up about them.

So all of the genre films headed to Watch Instantly (that we know of) in June are listed in the gallery below, along with brief descriptions, and even trailers in case you'd like to dig a little deeper. They range from low-budget horror to '70s cult classics to iconic horror and even a film where Tom Hiddleston voices a singing pirate (no, really). Check out what's heading to Netflix next month.

(Via Vulture)

5-30Netflix2.jpg
The Craft (1996): Before Willow Rosenberg was wowing us with her magical chops on Buffy, these four...
5-30Netflix3.jpg
At The Earth's Core (1976): If you're in the mood for something with a an old-school genre feel,...
5-30Netflix11.jpg
Carrie (1976): Brian De Palma's original classic adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel is a must...
5-30Netflix4.jpg
Wilfred, season 3 (2013): If you're a fan of this often surreal comedy series, but you're a bit...
5-30Netflix5.jpg
Blood & Chocolate (2007): This loose adaptation of a YA novel of the same name, about a young...
5-30Netflix6.png
First Knight (1995): It might not be the best Arthurian legend film ever made, but it's certainly...
5-30Netflix7.jpg
Mission: Impossible III: The Mission: Impossible films might not be strictly sci-fi, but they often...
5-30Netflix8.jpg
The Stepford Wives (2004): It can't keep up with the Ira Levin novel it's based on, or the original...
5-30Netflix9.jpg
Short Circuit 2 (1988): It's the tale of an adorable little robot trying to make it in the big city...
5-30Netflix10.jpg
Wolf Creek 2 (2013): If horror is more your speed, check out this sequel to the 2005 low-budget hit...
5-30Netflix1.jpg
The Pirate Fairy (2014): Sure, you might think this is something only the kids will be interested...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Carrie
Tag: netflix
Tag: The Craft
Tag: The Stepford Wives

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: