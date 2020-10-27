'The Craft: Legacy' levitates grunge-era witchcraft to 2020 in exclusive sneak peek

The more witchcraft changes, the more its dark lessons stay the same. Nearly 25 years after The Craft debuted to haunt fans for decades as a creepy cult classic, The Craft: Legacy is arriving soon to continue the story with a new quartet of teenage witches. Like their predecessors, though, they're about to learn that casting spells probably carries some eerily unintended consequences.

In this exclusive sneak peak at the new chapter in the Blumhouse-produced continuation of the 1996 supernatural horror hit, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teen witches take on more than they expected as they embrace their newly-discovered abilities. Watch for fun extra commentary from the new cast, along with producer Jason Blum, co-star David Duchovny, and writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones:

The fresh story brings on board a new witches’ coven with Tabby (Lovie Simone), Lourdes (Zoey Luna), Lily (Cailee Spaeny), and Frankie (Gideon Adlon) all taking up the mantle of magic and malevolence to evolve the legacy left by their iconic 1990s forerunners. The first film, which has united fans in a years-long seance hoping for a sequel, centered on stars Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True as they delved deeper into a supernatural world that served as a sobering coming-of-age story; one that suggested there’s a reason why all those dark-shrouded magical secrets should probably stay hidden.

Also starring Nicholas Galitzine and Michelle Monaghan, The Craft: Legacy is produced by Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, and Blum through Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment for Columbia Pictures.

Get set to conjure The Craft’s next chapter into existence when The Craft: Legacy premieres on Oct. 28 — just in time for Halloween — on premium video on demand and digital download platforms.