Second TV show based on 'The Croods' franchise leaving the cave for Peacock and Hulu

Humanity's first family (and we mean that quite literally) is coming back to a primordial screen near you. Variety has confirmed that a six-part TV show based on DreamWorks Animation's The Croods film franchise will simultaneously debut on Peacock and Hulu late next month. Set after the events of last year's The Croods: A New Age, The Croods: Family Tree finds the titular collection of cave-people attempting to co-exist with the more-evolved Bettermans.

None of the original cast members are returning, save for Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), who is stepping back into the role of Dawn Betterman — daughter of Phil (Matthew Waterson) and Hope (Amy Rosoff). Amy Landecker (Ugga), Kiff VandenHeuvel (Grug), Ally Dixon (Eep), AJ Locascio (Thunk), Dee Bradley Baker (Sandy), Artemis Pebdani (Gran), and Darin Brooks (Guy) round out the rest of the voice cast.

Executive produced by Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), Family Tree is the second Croods-inspired TV project after Netflix's Dawn of the Croods, a 2-D animated prequel to the first movie.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of SEASON 1 TRAILER | THE CROODS FAMILY TREE

Featuring the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and the late Cloris Leachman, the two big screen outings have amassed close to $800 million at the global box office. In particular A New Age proved itself to be an unexpected juggernaut of the COVID-19 pandemic, staying atop the domestic box office for three weeks straight and gathering a little over $215 million worldwide.

Catching up with SYFY WIRE over Zoom last fall, A New Age's director, Joel Crawford, didn't entirely rule out the possibility of a third film in the series. "I hope [there's another one]. I’ve spent three years with these characters and I love them," he said. "I love the Croods and I love the fantastical world. I really think they do connect with families universally because there’s just a way in for everybody. There’s a grandparent, there’s parents, there’s kids. But honestly, I think it’s mostly up to the audience to demand a third because yeah, of course, I’d love [another] one! But I don’t know..."

The Croods: Family Tree arrives on Peacock and Hulu Thursday, Sep. 23.