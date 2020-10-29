The CW sets Winter 2021 premieres for Superman & Lois, Batwoman, The Flash and more

Earlier this year, The CW announced that most of the genre series we would traditionally expect to see returning in the fall would be pushed to the winter of 2021 due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we finally have a detailed premiere schedule for those series, including the returning of the Arrowverse and the debut of a new Batwoman.

The network announced Thursday that it has set January and February premiere dates for more than a dozen new and returning series, including The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, and more. It's a big step in returning to a more normalized TV schedule at a time when virtually all networks are still trying to refocus their productions amidst pandemic protocols and delays, and it means fans who've been eager for a return to the shows they love now have more to look forward to in the new year.

The CW's genre slate picks up again Jan. 12 with the premiere of the supernatural drama Trickster (an acquired Canadian series unrelated to The Flash villain) and the return of Two Sentence Horror Stories for its second season. The superhero lineup kicks off a few days later on Jan. 17 with the Season 2 premiere of Batwoman, featuring the debut of Javicia Leslie as new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder.

If it's the Archie Comics universe you're after, then you'll want to circle Jan. 20 on the calendar. That night will mark the return of both Riverdale (for its fifth season) and Nancy Drew (for its second) to the network. The following night, supernatural drama Legacies will return for its next season, alongside the premiere of Supernatural star Jared Padelecki's new series, Walker. The list of January debuts is rounded out by the Jan. 24 premiere of the new season of Charmed.

As for the rest of the winter superhero premieres? You'll have to wait until February, with the return of Black Lightning slated for Feb. 8, and the return of The Flash on Feb. 23. The 23rd will also mark the series premiere of the new Arrowverse series Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the title roles.

Back in May, The CW announced that it would be reserving the fall schedule for things like the broadcast premiere of the DC Universe original series Swamp Thing, and the postponed final episodes of long-running genre juggernaut Supernatural. Now, with the final run of Supernatural episodes well underway ahead of a mid-November series finale, we finally have a sense of what the early 2021 schedule for the network's many genre dramas will look like. To get a peek at the complete lineup, including non-genre programming, check out The CW's press release.