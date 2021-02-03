The CW's Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and more score early next season renewals

While the 2020-2021 television season is barely underway, The CW is already looking toward the horizon with a slew of early renewals for its core library of tried and true content. For example, nearly all of the network's existing Arrowverse shows — Batwoman (Season 3), The Flash (Season 8), and Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) — will all be returning next year for more comic book adventures.

Charmed (Season 4), Legacies (Season 4), and Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4) were also among the list of 12 shows.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” CW head honcho Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

Superman & Lois, which premieres later this month, did not receive an early Season 2 order. Stargirl, whose sophomore season is expected sometime this year, did not secure an early third season renewal. That's not to say that these series won't be renewed for subsequent outings — they just weren't part of the early handouts. Superman & Lois still managed to score a victory with The CW green-lighting two additional episodes of the Supergirl spinoff for the upcoming season, so that's likely a positive sign.

"As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in five years," added Pedowitz.